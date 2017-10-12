Man pleads guilty in drunken crash that killed Kansas deputy

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A man who was not in the country legally has admitted causing a traffic accident that killed a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy.

Adrian Espinosa-Flores pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless second-degree murder in the September 2016 death of Master Deputy Brandon Collins.

The Kansas City Star reports Collins was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Overland Park. A pickup driven by Espinosa-Flores ran into Collins’ parked vehicle, pushing it into the SUV the deputy had pulled over.

Espinosa-Flores also pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated battery for injuries suffered by people in the SUV.

Court documents say Espinosa-Flores’ blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit when he was arrested.

Immigration officials will take Espinosa-Flores into custody after he completes his prison sentence.