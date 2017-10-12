Manhattan woman injured in Riley County crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the incident happened just after 2:00 Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 24, just east of Walters Drive. A 1990 Pontiac and a 2017 Mitsubishi SUV were eastbound on U.S. 24 when the Pontiac struck the rear of the SUV, the SUV then pulled over into the left turn lane where the Pontiac again struck its rear. KHP said both vehicles came to a rest in the turn lane.

The driver of the Pontiac was identified as Alexis Hamilton, 35, of Manhattan, who was taken to Via Christi Hospital with injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured. KHP said both drivers were wearing seat belts.