Missouri senator makes new negative Trump post after censure

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) – A Democratic senator from suburban St. Louis who was censured by the Missouri Legislature for a Facebook post that hoped for President Donald Trump’s assassination is defending her new tweet that compares Trump to Adolph Hitler.

State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal posted a meme Thursday on Twitter that shows Trump taking off a shirt. By the time the shirt is off, Hitler’s face is revealed in place of Trump’s.

The meme is a parody of a much-criticized Dove body wash ad that shows a black woman removing her brown shirt to reveal a white woman underneath in a light-colored shirt.

Chappelle-Nadal is black and her mother is from Puerto Rico. She says she was upset by Trump’s tweets suggesting Puerto Rico must take on more responsibility for its Hurricane Maria recovery.