Missouri senator makes new negative Trump post after censure

Maria Chappelle-Nadal
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2014, file photo, Missouri state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal speaks on the Senate floor in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri state senators have voted to formally discipline the colleague who posted on social media that she hoped for President Donald Trump's assassination. Chappelle-Nadal removed the comment from her Facebook page the same day she posted it last month and apologized. She has said the remark was made in frustration over Trump's response to a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) – A Democratic senator from suburban St. Louis who was censured by the Missouri Legislature for a Facebook post that hoped for President Donald Trump’s assassination is defending her new tweet that compares Trump to Adolph Hitler.

State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal posted a meme Thursday on Twitter that shows Trump taking off a shirt. By the time the shirt is off, Hitler’s face is revealed in place of Trump’s.

The meme is a parody of a much-criticized Dove body wash ad that shows a black woman removing her brown shirt to reveal a white woman underneath in a light-colored shirt.

Chappelle-Nadal is black and her mother is from Puerto Rico. She says she was upset by Trump’s tweets suggesting Puerto Rico must take on more responsibility for its Hurricane Maria recovery.

