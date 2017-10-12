Oklahoma jury recommends the death penalty in beheading case

This Oct. 1, 2014, file photo provided by the Cleveland County, Okla., Sheriff's Department shows Alton Nolen, who has been charged in the Sept. 25, 2014, beheading death of his co-worker, Colleen Hufford, at a food processing plant in Moore, Okla. An Oklahoma judge will convene a non-jury trial scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 26, 2015, to determine whether Nolen is mentally competent to be tried for first-degree murder. (Cleveland County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A jury has recommended the death penalty for an Oklahoma man convicted of beheading a co-worker in 2014.

Thirty-three-year-old Alton Nolen was convicted on Sept. 29 of killing 54-year-old Colleen Hufford and trying to kill another co-worker at a food processing plant in Moore, a suburb of Oklahoma City.

Jurors agreed on Oct. 2 that Nolen should serve three life sentences plus 130 years in prison on assault and battery charges stemming from his attack on the co-worker who survived. Jurors took less than three hours Thursday to recommend the death penalty on the first-degree murder charge.

Investigators said Nolen had just been suspended from his job at the Vaughan Foods plant when he walked inside the company’s administrative office and attacked his co-workers.

