Stanley Flowers opens doors for liquidation sale of at least 75% off

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — After more than a century, Stanley Flowers is closed. But October 12, 2017 marks day one of their liquidation sale after the store closed in June.

The owner, Craig Maxon said the past few months he’s been spending time with his family in Des Moines, plus he’s been getting everything prepared for the big sale of at least 75 percent off everything. Maxon said he’ll be moving to Iowa with his family and has decided not to continue doing anything in the floral business.

“After this we’re not sure what we’re going to do because we have hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of inventory,” Maxon said. “I am looking for anybody with a great idea of how to get rid of the rest of it. I know we won’t possibly sell all of it. We can’t even display all of it.”

Most of the proceeds will go towards Temple Beth Shalom of Topeka. The money is expected to help keep the temple open and maintain a full time rabbi.

The store will be open Thursday, October 12, 2017 through Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Sunday is the final day with the store’s hours being noon to 5 p.m.

Depending on how much is sold, Maxon said he may be open a little bit longer with the sale to make sure most of the merchandise is gone.