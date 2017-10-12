Sunny and warmer today, cooler for some tomorrow

Some patchy fog and low-lying cloud cover will continue to deteriorate as the morning progresses. Ample sunshine and sustained south and southeasterly winds at 10 to 15 mph by this afternoon will help high temperatures warm into the 70s.

Mainly clear conditions stick around for tonight, but temperatures stay more on the mild side. Overnight lows will be a mix of 50s and 60s. 60s may be as warm as some northwestern spots get tomorrow though, as our next cold front slides in.

Highs will range from the middle 60s northwest, to the lower to middle 80s southeast. Clouds will also build in behind the front over the northern counties by Friday afternoon. An isolated pop up shower can’t be entirely ruled out for Friday either, but it’s a low chance of rain overall.

Rain chances will make their return to Northeast Kansas, as early as late Friday night. The best chance of widespread rain will be on Saturday. A few thunderstorms could develop as well for late Saturday afternoon and evening. There is the possibility of some strong to borderline severe storms, but the main threat at this time looks to be gusty winds.

Otherwise, once the rain clears out by Sunday, a cooler start to the brand new week will move in with temperatures with 60s.