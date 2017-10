TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident Thursday morning involving a vehicle and a school bus.

The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 100 block of SW Franklin.

Misty Kruger with Topeka Public Schools tells KSNT News that 24 Meadows Elementary School students and the bus driver on the bus were not injured in the crash.

KSNT News has a crew on scene and will update when new details become available. Refresh this story for updates.

24 Meadows Elementary School students and driver not injured after bus crashes into Central Topeka home and car. @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/OyrpgHSmMC — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) October 12, 2017