Continued Topeka violence has community members on edge

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – More violence surrounds the capital city tonight.

The latest shooting happened at the Relax Inn off Wanamaker in Topeka early Friday night.

With 25 murders in Topeka just this year and many other violent crimes, it has Topekans questioning their safety.

“I grew up here, but it scares me to death,” Donald McMullen said. “It scares me for my kids and for my grand-babies.”

McMullen said Topeka hasn’t always been like this.

“It breaks my heart because this was a good city, but it isn’t so good anymore,” he said.

A Topeka Police Officer said no matter the number, shootings are always difficult.

“Whether it’s the first one in the week, or we’ve had five, it’s frustrating that this keeps happening here,” Sergeant Scott Scurlock said.

“What we need is moms, daughters, aunts, uncles, dads, grandpas, grandmas,” Deputy Chief Darin Scott said. “When they see their child heading in the wrong direction. Let us know.”

Topeka police said they’re putting more officers in the neighborhoods that are seeing spikes in crime, but say help from the community can go a long way.

Even with the increase in crime, officers said the shootings have not been random and there is no danger to the public.

Police also said the same is true for Friday night’s shooting.