MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University students and staff got a surprise after finding a deer inside one of the university buildings.

The K-State student who filmed it was surprised to see the deer inside the school’s auditorium.

The deer broke through the glass in one of the doors during an event Thursday night.

It ran around inside until it pushed another door open and escaped.

A spokesperson for the school said no one has seen the deer around the school since.