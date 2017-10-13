Football Frenzy 10/13/17

High school football scores from October 13, 2017:
Abilene 27 Wamego 28
Chase County 0 Olpe 40
Clay Center 48 Chapman 8
Doniphan West 8 Jeff Co. North 54
Holton 27 Jeff West 0
Horton 46 McLouth 14
Iola 14 Burlington 50
Manhattan 38 Emporia 7
Marysville 56 Beloit 28
Mission Valley 33 Rossville 27
Northern Heights 6 Lyndon 49
Osage City 0 Wellsville 34
Oskaloosa 0 Silver Lake 68
Perry-Lecompton 56 Royal Valley 0
Pleasant Ridge 0 Maur Hill 56
Prairie View 26 Osawatomie 8
Riley County 53 Minneapolis 0
Riverside 18 Hiawatha 13
Rock Creek 0 Smoky Valley 36
Sabetha 7 Nemaha Central 21
Santa Fe Trail 6 Hayden 35
Shawnee Heights 53 Highland Park 6
St. Marys 51 Council Grove 11
Topeka West 21 Topeka High 55
Valley Falls 0 Burlingame 70
Valley Heights 40 Jackson Heights 44
Wakefield 22 Axtell 28
Washburn Rural 35 Seaman 21
West Franklin 46 Central Heights 8
Junction City 56 Olathe West 12
Lawrence 40 SM East 62
Madison 28 So. Coffey Co. 24
Wetmore 42 BV Randolph 6