Garrett McCoy wins homecoming king

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lyndon High School Tigers celebrated homecoming tonight, voting 17-year-old Garrett McCoy as the homecoming king.

In July, while the team was lifting weights, senior Garrett McCoy had a brain aneurysm. He was rushed to the hospital before being put into a coma. His teammates were left wondering if Garrett would ever make it back.

He woke up from his coma and spent the next month learning to sit up in bed and even learning to walk again.

In early September McCoy finally came home from a rehab facility in Nebraska, surprising his entire high school.

Garrett said being back home is something he wouldn’t trade for anything.