Jewish structure damaged on K-State campus weather-related

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State University Police Department has finished its investigation of damage to a Sukkah and vehicles. They determined that severe weather was the cause of the damage.

K-State Police tells KSNT they received a report about damage to a Sukkah and multiple vehicles between Marlatt and Goodnow residence halls on Friday, Oct. 6. The investigation began as a possible criminal damage to property report. But after further investigation, police determined the damage was caused by Friday night’s thunderstorms with heavy rain and high winds. No malicious intent was found.

Police were contacted by eyewitnesses who saw the Sukkah tumbling in the wind during the storm with no one around it. According to K-State Police, a witness saw the Sukkah resting on a vehicle in the adjacent parking lot. Police have determined this took place between 10 p.m. and 10:09 p.m. on Friday.

“We now consider this case closed and have determined no crime has taken place,” said Lt. Bradli Millington, K-State Police public information officer.