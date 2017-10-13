KU basketball will play Missouri on October 22 in KC for charity

Bill Self confirms on Kansas and Missouri basketball will play an exhibition basketball game next Sunday, October 22 at Sprint Center in Kansas City.

“I can update you that it is going to happen next Sunday,” – Self said at KU Media Day. “I think fans will see a regular game. It won’t be any different from any other exhibition game. I think it will be good for our guys to do it. The only interest is because we have the opportunity to do something for others that we wouldn’t normally be able to do.”

