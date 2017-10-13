Linkin Park releases ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with late Bennington

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Linkin Park has released the episode of “Carpool Karaoke” the band filmed in July, six days before lead singer Chester Bennington took his own life.

The 23-minute episode of the Apple Music series has been posted to the band’s Facebook page . Bennington appears to be in good spirits throughout the episode and is shown behind the wheel teaching episode host Ken Jeong how to sing in Bennington’s signature scream. Bennington’s bandmates Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn are also featured, performing some of the band’s hits karaoke-style, including “Numb” and “In the End.”

The episode begins with a message stating that its release has the blessing of Bennington’s family and is dedicated to his memory.

Bennington hanged himself at his California home on July 20.