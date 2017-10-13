Man taken to hospital after shooting in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are on scene Friday evening of a reported shooting in west Topeka.

Topeka Police Watch Commander tells KSNT News one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wanamaker Road. Police are continuing to investigate and have not listed any suspect or suspects at this time.

Police are looking for an older, white 4-door vehicle heading eastbound from Wanamaker Rd.

