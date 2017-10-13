Minority leaders organize weekend rally against violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Minority leaders in Topeka are calling for open dialogue to address growing street violence.

A rally is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Saturday on the south steps of the Kansas Statehouse. To address violence, organizers believe it will take city and state leaders inviting minority groups to the table.

“People can make adversaries of us because we never talk and we’re not going to allow that in our state,” organizer Curtis Pitts said. “We’re going to talk. We’re going to communicate. We’re going to build our families and we’re going to have a great place to live.”

Pitts said everyone is invited to the rally. There will be speakers and music.

Along with starting the conversation, Pitts said he also wants to see more activities for young people in minority neighborhoods to help keep kids on the right path.

“In Eastern Topeka we don’t have a skating rink,” Pitts said. “We don’t have a movie theater and so we’re seeing out young people walking around trying to find activities for themselves to do.”