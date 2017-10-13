NE Kansas native and family left without a home after California wildfires

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A Holton native and his family are left without a home after it was one of many destroyed by the wildfires in California.

Rob Stous grew up in Holton before joining the U.S. Coast Guard. He then moved to California and married his wife Erin.

The Stous family is one of many left without a home after the wildfires in northern California burned it down.

Erin, Rob, their two daughters and pets evacuated the home not knowing if it would withstand the fires. When a neighbor called them, they were given the heartbreaking news.

“If it weren’t for the numbers on the curb, we wouldn’t have known. It’s unrecognizable. You wouldn’t believe it.”

The Petaluma Coast Guard base has provided the Stous family a townhome. Construction on their house will begin next week.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

TONIGHT AT 5: I spoke with a #Holton native and his wife who were affected by the #CaliforniaWildfires. Hear their story @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/luy4cQCx9o — Tiffany Littler (@TiffanyLittler) October 13, 2017