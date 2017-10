TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Crews with the Topeka Fire Department were called to a house fire around 7:37 Friday morning. The fire started at 432 SW Jewell Ave, about a block from St. Francis Hospital.

Upon arrival, firefighters had to crawl over boxes before they could reach the fire, which took about 20 minutes to put out.

Firefighters believe the house may have been used for storage as the doors were boarded up.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

