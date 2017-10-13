Parents learning to become advocates for Kansas children

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas parents are getting the skills to become better advocates for their own children.

It’s all part of the annual Parent Leadership Conference being held this weekend at the Downtown Topeka Ramada Hotel.

The event is put on by the Kansas Children’s Service League.

They offer are a variety of workshops and key note speakers will address topics that will help parents get a better understanding of the state children’s programs.

“We hope that we are providing parents with tools in their parenting journey and we hope that we’re giving them opportunities to raise their voice here and opportunities for them to come together and feel more confident about advocating,” said Vicky Roper of the Kansas Children’s Service League.

About 10 state agencies help sponsor the Parent Leadership Conference.

The conference has been going on for the last 10 years, attracting about more than 200 participants every year.

The conference lasts until Saturday. Click here for more information.