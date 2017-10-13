Seventh Fort Riley soldier found dead since July

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Fort Riley officials say another soldier was found dead on base this week.

According to a release from Fort Riley, Sgt. 1st Class Jamie Boone with the Dagger brigade was found dead in his on-post residence on Thursday.

Boone joined the Army in June 2002 and arrived at Fort Riley in July 2014. He was 43 years old.

Boone deployed to Afghanistan in 2002, Iraq in 2003 and 2006 and South Korea in 2010.

The Fort Riley Criminal Investigation Command office is looking into his death.

Our records show this is the seventh Fort Riley soldier death, that has either been confirmed as suicide or remains under investigation, since July 31.