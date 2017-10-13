Strong to severe storms possible for Saturday

Highs will range from the 60s northwest, to the lower to middle 80s southeast for today. This is all due to our next cold front inching into Northeast Kansas. Cloud cover will also start to build in behind that front. More clouds than sunshine is expected for some of our northwestern areas, with more sunshine mixing in to the southeast. An isolated pop up shower can’t be entirely ruled out for Friday either, but it’s a low chance of rain overall.

Mostly cloudy conditions will take control over the region for tonight, as lows fall back into the 50s and 60s. Scattered showers and storms are also possible during the overnight hours into Saturday morning.

More clouds than sunshine is expected for a good portion of Saturday, but that’ll mix in with periodic chances of showers and storms, as well. High temperatures will max in the 70s and 80s.

We are tracking the potential for some strong to possible severe storms for late Saturday afternoon and evening. The main threats at this time look to be gusty winds and perhaps some hail.

Otherwise, once the rain clears out by Sunday, a cooler start to the brand new week will move in with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.