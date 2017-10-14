Brown v. Board community mural kick off

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A blank wall near the Brown v. Board educational site is becoming a community mural.

Starting Friday, a kickoff is announcing the major donors of the project and the lead artist.

Fundraising and planning for the mural is in the works and painting will start in the late spring or early summer.

“This is an opportunity that could change the trajectory of our community as we look toward the kids we’re building up in the future and all the other things that are happening in Topeka right now,” ARTSConnect executive director Sarah Fizell said.

The wall will honor the legacy of the Brown decision and what it means to the capital city.

The project is looking for volunteers and artists for the mural. You can find more information here.