Emporia man arrested for alleged rape, assault, meth

By Published:

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Early Saturday morning, Richard Patton, 61, of Emporia was arrested on several charges.

Emergency crews initially were called to a reported stabbing just northeast of Southwest Santa Fe Park.

Officers from the Emporia Police Department arrested Patton on suspicion of rape, aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Emporia Police Department is still investigating this case.

KSNT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s