Emporia man arrested for alleged rape, assault, meth

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Early Saturday morning, Richard Patton, 61, of Emporia was arrested on several charges.

Emergency crews initially were called to a reported stabbing just northeast of Southwest Santa Fe Park.

Officers from the Emporia Police Department arrested Patton on suspicion of rape, aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Emporia Police Department is still investigating this case.

