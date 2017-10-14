Emporia State beats Lindenwood 41-30 on Saturday

Courtesy: Emporia State Athletics

October 14, 2017-Braxton Marstall connected with Louis Dailey for a 72 yard pass on the first play from scrimmage as Emporia State rolled up a season high 612 yards in a 41-30 win at Lindenwood on Saturday. Marstall finished with 421 yards passing and became the first Hornet to throw for over 400 yards in three games in a season.

The Hornets lost the coin toss and after taking the kickoff in the endzone, Marstall hit Dailey over the middle and he raced 72 yards down to the Lions three yard line. Two plays later Marstall hit Denzel Strong at the goal line for a 7-0 lead just 1:15 into the game. Marstall hit Justin Brown with 3:21 left in the quarter for a five yard touchdown and 14-0 lead.

Lindenwood got on the board with 14:51 left in the first half on a 49 yard touchdown run by Calen Campbell and the teams went to the locker rooms with Emporia State leading 14-7 at the half.

The Lions forced and recovered a fumble on the Hornets first series of the second half and were able to turn the short field into an eight yard touchdown run by Najee Jackson to tie the score with 10:21 left in the third. Emporia State responded with a 15 play, 75 yard drive capped by Dillon Lohr’s first career rushing touchdown with 7:10 left to give the Hornets the lead for good at 20-14.

The teams combined for 37 points in the fourth quarter with Lindenwood cutting the lead to 20-17 on a 20 yard field goal with 12:13 left in the game. Emporia State responded with an 11 yard touchdown run by Kai Callins with 10:35 remaining for a 27-17 lead. The Hornet defense then forced the Lions to turn the ball over on downs when Lindenwood went for it on fourth and two at their own 33 yard line. Eight plays later Marstall escaped the pass rush three times on third and 11 from the 12 yard line before finding Callins who caught the ball at the five before lunging into the endzone for a touchdown and 34-17 lead with 6:43 remaining.

Lindenwood answered with a ten play, 69 yard drive and Jackson connected with Shakeem Wharton for a seven yard touchdown. After a delay of game penalty Travis Spraul hit the PAT to make it 34-24 with with 3:04 left in the game. Emporia State recovered the on-side kick at the Lindenwood 49 yard line. They used four rushing plays around a 28 yard completion from Marstall to Jordan Reed and went up 41-24 on a ten yard run by Callins with 1:36 left.

The Lions took advantage of the Hornets prevent defense and drove 75 yards in five plays to cut the lead to 41-30 on a three yard pass from Jackson to Kai Collier with 32 seconds left. The two point pass attempt was broken up by Marcus Houghton and the Hornets were able to again recover the onside kick and run out the clock.

Marstall was 36 of 61 for 421 yards with three touchdowns and added 50 yards rushing on nine carries. Brown had 151 yards on a career high 16 catches with a touchdown. He was joined in the century club by Dailey who had 103 yards on five receptions. Callins finished with 83 rushing yards on a career 25 carries and two touchdowns while adding two catches for 16 yards and touchdown receiving. Dillon Lohr had 30 yards on six carries and a touchdown while Denzel Strong had two catches for 12 yards and a score.

Gabe Cleveland had another double digit tackle day, finishing with ten tackles and a half a sack. Luke Meyer had eight tackles, a pass break up and a fumble recovery.

As a team Emporia State had 612 yards on a school record 104 offensive plays.

The Hornets return to Jones Field at Welch Stadium on October 21 to take on Pittsburg State. Kick-off for the fifth most played rivalry in NCAA Division II history is set for 2:00 p.m.

NOTES:

Marstall passed Pete Jelovic (5,970 yds) and became just the fourth Hornet with over 6,000 career passing yards. He now has 6,290 passing yards.

Marstall passed Tad Hatfield (6,584 yds) and Brian Shay (6,958 yds) to move into third in career total offense at Emporia State and now has 6,982 total yards.

Marstall passed Jelovic (2,127 yds) to move into the top ten in single season passing yards at Emporia State with 2,314 passing yards this year.