Inmates escape local jail

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, inmates escaped the Marshall County Jail Saturday afternoon around 3:30.

The Sheriff’s Office told KSNT a fire was set at the jail and prisoners did escape. It is unclear whether the fire was set by prisoners.

They couldn’t confirm how many inmates escaped, but said all escapees have been captured.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the jail break.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as information becomes available.