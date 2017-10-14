Local high school celebrates 100 years of history

TOPEKA, Kan. – (KSNT) The Highland Park High School Alumni Association dedicated two mascot statues to the school in honor of its 100th anniversary.

After the dedication, the association inducted a few alums into the school’s Hall of Fame and Sports Wall of Honor.

James Beckwith (Class of 1967) and Patricia Perine Nash (Class of 1975) were inducted into the Hall of Fame. Jay Evans (Class of 1957), Steve Wood (Class of 1960), Jim Tomes (Class of 1970) and (Debbie Pinter) were inducted into the Sports Wall of Honor.

Steve Wood hadn’t been back to the school since graduating. He noticed significant changes when he returned for his induction.

“I’m standing in the gym where I used to play basketball and play tennis,” he said while standing in a room full of bookshelves and tables. “Now, it’s the media center.”

The Scottie mascot that Wood knew when he was in school changed to the current Highland Glenn mascot in 1968. The association president said the statues tie the school’s history to its present.