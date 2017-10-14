Man punched, robbed on KU campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The KU Public Safety Office is investigating an aggravated robbery and battery that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers said a man was walking down Jayhawk Boulevard near the KU Information Booth at Wescoe Hall around 1:45 a.m. He was then approached by four men who got out of a white Toyota Corolla. Officers said one man punched the victim and took his wallet and phone.

The men then got back into the car and left westbound on Jayhawk Boulevard. The victim sustained minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

Officers said one suspect is described as a black male wearing red shoes, black pants and a black shirt. There were 3 other males involved but no further description.

The KU Public Safety Office asks anyone with information to contact their office at at 785-864-5900.

