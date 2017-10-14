Potential for strong to severe storms returns

Scattered showers and storms will be the case through much of today. Some breaks in the cloud cover, as well as south and southeasterly winds at about 10 to 15 mph, will still help temperatures get into the 70s and even low 80s for today.

Keep an eye to the sky, as well as keep your KSNT Storm Track weather app handy, as we are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms late this afternoon into the evening. A line of storms is expected to develop along a cold front, and will progressively sink to the southeast. The time frame for the potential of strong storms will be between 4 pm to 11 pm. The main threats at this time look to be gusty winds and perhaps some hail, mainly for the southeastern and eastern half of the area.

The cold front sweeps through with gusty north and northwesterly winds at 15-25 mph behind the front, overnight tonight into the start of Sunday. It’ll be a cooler start to the day on Sunday with early morning temperatures in the 40s, with maybe a few upper 30s sneaking in for our northwestern areas. Plenty of sunshine return for Sunday, but temperatures will only get as warm as the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Mostly sunny conditions dominate for much of next week, with temperatures rebounding back into the 70s.