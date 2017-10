Topeka, KS- The Topeka RoadRunners beat the visiting Amarillo Bulls tonight 5-4 in a shootout victory. Goals by Nick Granowicz and Nigel Nelson in the 1st period, both on power plays.

Gavin Holland gave the lead back to the Runners in the 2nd. 3-2 at the 2nd intermission.

Dylan Rauh added one in the third. The RoadRunners finished it off in the shootout.

Topeka is now 6-6, while Amarillo is 5-3.