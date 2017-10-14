Storms cause damage, outages in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Storms across Northeast Kansas caused damage and outages on Saturday.

North Lawrence saw power outages as a result of the storms and downed power lines.

KSNT had a crew in Lawrence, where downed power lines, broken tree limbs and flooded streets could be seen.

One man had his car severely damaged in the storm.

“As the storm died down, we saw what was left of the car. Now the car’s got headlights going up towards the tree line, and my taillights going up towards the tree line, so it’s basically smashed right in the middle,” said Lawrence resident Steve Drake.

Wow! Lawrence really took a hit from these storms. Many in North Lawrence without power from multiple downed lines. pic.twitter.com/bgqk9kXbYD — Grant Stephens (@GrantKSNT) October 15, 2017