Your community gathers to support area heart walk

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Saving you and your loved one’s from the dangers of heart disease and stroke was their mission

The American Heart Association didn’t miss a step, as your neighbors gathered at Washburn University for the organizations annual heart walk Saturday.

Community member and people far and wide came together, ready to raise awareness and inspire small changes – with big impact.

“Its just fun to see everybody,” said Cotton O’Neil LPN, Paula Lawless.

Lawless told KSNT News. seeing patients – active and involved in the event is one of her favorite things.

For six local kids, the event brought recognition. They were honored for their brave battles with congenital heart defects.

The event is part of 300 across the nation. It raises millions of dollars each year, directly impacting cardiovascular related research.

KSNT News Morning Anchor, Brittany Moore emcee’d the event.

Moore has been chosen as one of 10 Topeka women to take part in the American Heart Association’s “Better U” program. You can follow her 8-week journey to healthier living – every Friday at 6:00 a.m. on KSNT News.