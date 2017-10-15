People in Lawrence without power for 24 hours and counting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Some people in Lawrence have gone 24 hours without power. Shirley Cormack and her husband Mike are two of 3,500 affected by power losses from a storm with heavy wind on Saturday.

Repair trucks got to Cormack’s neighborhood a day after they lost power. “It’s been 24 hours, I hope it won’t be another 24,” Cormack said.

Westar Energy sent 20 repair trucks to work on downed lines in the area. They say the time it takes to make repairs after a storm depends on the storm’s severity.

As of publishing time, homes in Cormack’s neighborhood are still out of power.