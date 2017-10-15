Sunny and cooler weather to start the new week

Plenty of sunshine returns for Sunday, but cool northwesterly winds at 5 to 15 mph will help hinder temperatures from climbing much. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 50s and lower 40s for today.

After sunset, winds will start to subside. Calm winds with mainly clear skies overnight tonight will allow temperatures to plummet. Overnight lows will range from the mid 30s to low 40s. Some patchy frost is possible in spots for early Monday morning.

Mostly sunny conditions dominate for much of next week, with temperatures rebounding back into the 70s. At this time, our next rain chance doesn’t look to move in any earlier than late Saturday night.