Topeka boy undergoes brain surgery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka boy is recovering from brain surgery after doctors found a golf ball sized tumor.

Jeffery Jewell, 12, initially suffered from seizures. Neurologists diagnosed him with a rare form of epilepsy. The bad news only got worse when they found the tumor.

Now in recovery, Jeffery says he’s excited to just be a kid again.

“I can get back into everything that I’m gonna be doing,” Jeffery said. “I’ve gotten a lot of support and a lot of attention, and I’m just really eager to get back to school and see all my friends and do what I’ve been doing.”

Jeffery doesn’t have an exact date of when he’ll be going back to school, but he says it will be soon.