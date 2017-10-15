Topeka Fire wins 14th annual Battle of the Badges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Law enforcement got together Sunday for the 14th annual Battle of the Badges charity flag football game.

While one first responder team walks away with bragging rights after winning, Special Olympic athletes are the real winners.

Silent auction bids and donations went to the Special Olympics Kansas organization.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Topeka Police and Topeka Fire all played in the game.

KHP said they were happy to participate.

“The Topeka PD reached out to us and the Shawnee County Sheriff, in an effort to bring all of us together for this great cause,” Trooper Scott Harrington said. “Of course, we couldn’t say no to that. And hopefully we just continue that going into the future. Special Olympics, we’re all on board with that, it’s just a fantastic organization and we’re in full support of that.”

Glory Days Pizza sponsored the event.

The Topeka Fire Department walked away as this year’s winner.

