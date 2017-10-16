Book buyer finds serial BTK serial killer’s drawing inside

By Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2005, file photo, convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding in El Dorado, Kan. A new book says the BTK serial killer planned to kill an 11th victim by hanging her upside down in her Wichita, Kansas, home. It’s a story police heard from Dennis Rader himself in 2005, but decided at the time to suppress to protect the woman. The story was made public in “Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer,” which has a scheduled release date of Sept. 6. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, Pool)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man who bought a used copy of the book co-written by BTK serial killer Dennis Rader has discovered inside the book one of the killer’s drawings showing a bondage rack and rope.

Rader is known for binding and torturing his victims. The crayon-and-ink drawing has his name and a July date on it.

The Wichita Eagle reports that research scholar Katherine Ramsland says the artwork appears to have been made by Rader. She co-wrote with him “Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer.”

She says Rader sends bookplates to pen pals and people who’ve bought the book.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says inmates are allowed to send and receive mail as long as it’s not a security risk or sexually related.

