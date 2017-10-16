“Broken heart” blamed in father’s death

(KTTC) Marjorie Hadler passed away late last month.

Arvin, her husband of 60 years, passed away eight days later, and their family believes it was from a broken heart.

Sisters Julie, Becky and Bonnie said that their father told them, “I just want to be with her” and realized that he had, in a way, already decided that was what was going to happen.

Marjorie and Arvin married in 1957 after meeting at a hospital in Red Wing, Minnesota.

He was a patient who lost four fingers on his left hand in a farming accident, and she was a nurse.

Even when she was dying in the hospital last month, Marjorie’s thoughts were about her husband.

“We needed to let her know that it was okay to go,” said Becky Hadler-Phernelton. “Bonnie said to her, ‘It’s okay, we’ll take care of daddy’. And it was moments after that, moments after that, that she let go.”