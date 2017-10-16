Community helps expecting mother displaced by hurricanes

TOPEKA, Kan. – (KSNT) A St. Thomas woman whose home was devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria came to Topeka to deliver her second child in a fully-functional hospital. Community members held a baby shower for her at Cornerstone Community Church Monday night.

Topekans, Rob and Renee Hunt, helped bring Quincia Rawlins and her four-year-old daughter, Quinciana, to Topeka through the organization Angel Flight West two weeks ago.

“You can’t let little babies be born in that situation,” Rob Hunt said. “You can’t let people suffer in that situation. It’s not right, it’s not the human thing to do and we’ve been blessed so you’ve got to pass that on.”

Rawlins said she was worried about where she would deliver her child after the hurricane ruined her home, put her out of work and damaged the hospital near her. She said she is grateful for the community’s help.

“I want to thank everyone for everything they’ve done for me,” Rawlins said. “There’s basically nothing else I can say, but thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Rawlins is expecting to deliver her second daughter next Tuesday. She plans on naming her Quivanna.