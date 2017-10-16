Don’t miss your chance to vote in local elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The deadline is looming.

Voter registration in Shawnee County closes on October 17.

County election commissioner, Andrew Howell told KSNT News some confusion has surrounded the November 7 city/school election.

“City/school elections used to be held in the spring so this is the first time that city/school elections will be held in the fall of the odd-year.”

In addition to the confusion, many people forget about odd-year elections because they don’t carry the press attention of presidential elections.

Howell said its no question voters have moved since last November, meaning they’ll need to update their registration.

Roughly 105,000 registered voters reside in Shawnee county.

Early voting begins on October 23 at the Shawnee County Election Office.

A  public test of all voting equipment is set for October 31.

