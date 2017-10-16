Drop off site for weekend storm wood debris opens in Lawrence

By Published:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – As the city of Lawrence continues to clean up after storms moved through the area this weekend, the city has opened a brush site for people to drop off tree branches or other woody debris.

The site is located at 1420 E. 11th street, two blocks east  of 11th and Haskell Avenue. The site will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The city said there will be no charge to drop off. The site is for residents and not for tree trimming service companies.

The city’s Solid Waste Division crews will pick up tree branches and other storm debris with regularly scheduled residential collection services Monday through Friday.

According to the city, tree branches and other yard waste material should be set out in city brown yard waste carts or paper yard waste bags, sticking out no more than 12″ above the container opening. Bundles of tree and brush trimmings are also accepted. Each bundle must not exceed 5-feet in length or 18-inches in diameter and must not weigh more than 65 pounds.

If you have limbs down in the street or right-of-way, you can report the damage to the city’s Forestry Division at (785) 832-7979.

