Earnhardt Jr. and wife expecting baby girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KSNT) – NASCAR’s most popular and soon to be retired driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared some big news Monday afternoon.

Earnhardt posted on social media that he and his wife Amy are expecting their first child, a little girl.

“Excited to share the wonderful news that Amy and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her.”

Earnhardt announced earlier this year that he would be retiring as a full time driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the season. Alex Bowman, 24, will take over the No. 88 car next season after Earnhardt retires.

NASCAR’s most popular driver will join NBC Sports Group’s coverage of stock car racing next year.

He finished seventh in Sunday’s Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway and heads into his last race at the Kansas Speedway this coming weekend for the Hollywood Casino 400.