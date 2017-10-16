Law enforcement investigating after man found dead near Menoken Road and US 24

Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement agencies were on the scene Monday morning of an incident in northwest Shawnee County.

The incident closed a portion of Menoken Road at U.S. Highway 24 while crews investigated a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle. When crews arrived on scene they found the man inside the vehicle was dead.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is being investigated as a suicide at this time.

The name of the deceased is not being released until family members have been notified.

