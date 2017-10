LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence Police are asking people to avoid the area of 27th St. and Haskell Ave. after an individual is reportedly armed with a gun in a home.

Dispatchers told KSNT it’s a, “serious situation,” but would not elaborate.

27th St. and Haskell Ave. is closed to traffic at this time.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to bring you updates as they become available.