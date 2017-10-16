Multi-state crime suspect sentenced for shooting in Kansas

By Published: Updated:
Alex Deaton was sentenced Monday for the attempted murder of a Pratt store clerk. (KSN Photo)

PRATT, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of killing or wounding people in Mississippi, New Mexico and Kansas has been sentenced in Kansas.

Local media report Alex Deaton was sentenced Monday to nearly 13 years in prison and $4,000 in restitution for shooting a Pratt convenience store clerk in March.

Deaton pleaded guilty in July to attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

He’s charged in Brandon, Mississippi, with first-degree murder, auto theft, and drive-by shooting. He’s accused of strangling his girlfriend, stealing her car, and shooting a jogger in February.

He’s also suspected of killing a woman near Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Police say Deaton then carjacked a New Mexico couple before fleeing to Kansas and shooting the clerk.

Pratt County District Attorney Tracey Beverlin says she doesn’t know when Deaton will go to Mississippi.

