Nice, cool weather to start the week

We’re tracking a chilly start to the week – with areas of frost earlier this morning. It wasn’t a hard freeze, but overnight temps in the 30s certainly tease what’s to come over the next several months. Gone are the days of summer, with this cooler and more tranquil weather settling into Northeast Kansas. We’re getting ourselves into a nice little stretch of dry and tranquil weather – complete with sun-filled days and cooler, crystal clear nights. Believe it or not, our average high temperature for this time of the year is just 68°. We’ll remain ‘above average’ in terms of temperatures this week, but it’ll take a few more days until those highs climb into the upper 70s again. Expect a fairly seasonal day on tap with daytime temps in the 60s. We’ll likely touch 72° briefly this afternoon, for a high. Temps will slowly warm this week – easy to imagine why with 5+ days of sunny weather on the way!

Our next best chance for rain will wait until the weekend. It’s still a bit too early to start locking down the specific timing of the rain, but recent computer models are suggesting rain chances as early as Saturday afternoon. However, there looks to be a fairly decent chance that most of the weekend rain actually falls overnight (late Saturday) into Sunday morning. The weekend weather-maker will indeed be another cold front. Despite another passing October frontal boundary, widespread severe weather does NOT look likely. Another round of cooler weather does, though. In fact, longer range computer models have us in the 50s and 60s next Sunday!

The seasonal forecast is stilling looking spot on. Despite the ups and downs – temperatures have still stayed ‘above average’ most of this season (since September 22nd). The strong storms over the last week have really helped our drought situation too. Yes, the northern counties could still use some more rain – but most spots in Northeast Kansas don’t have any drought status at this time. It’s pretty incredible to think about too. October is typically a dry month for our neck of the woods – we average around 3 inches for rain for the entire month. Topeka has already received nearly 2 inches of rain this month and we still have 2+ weeks until Halloween. It’s also worth mentioning – frost is not in the 7-Day forecast, let alone our first, hard freeze. In other words – no need to worry about your late season plants any time soon. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the weekend weather-maker gets closer. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert