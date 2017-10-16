No injuries in car fire near police station

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Both the Topeka Fire Department and Topeka Police Department responded to a car fire on Sunday night.

According to Topeka Police Watch Commander, around 11:25 p.m. the driver of the vehicle pulled over on the 300 block of SE Monroe St., just on the east side of the Law Enforcement Center, due to mechanical issues.

The driver was able to get out of the car safely before the flames spread. No one was injured and crews were able to put the fire out. Part of SE Monroe St. was blocked off while emergency crews were on the scene.

Topeka Fire crews working to put out car fire on SE Monroe. No injuries reported #KSNT pic.twitter.com/Nv3u5tdcBr — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) October 16, 2017