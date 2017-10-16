Officials investigate suspicious package in northern Shawnee County

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple crews were on the scene in northern Shawnee County investigating a suspicious package.

Shawnee County Dispatch tells KSNT News the call came in around 1:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Menoken Road.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the bomb squad and other agencies were on the scene to investigate.

A KSNT News crew on scene confirmed the package was a homemade firework and officials were leaving the area just after 3:00 p.m.

Officials said there is no danger to the public.

 

