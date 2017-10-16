Police looking for suspect in Manhattan shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers with the Riley County Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that injured one person.

RCPD said early Sunday morning around 1:36 they received a 911 call on a reporting of shots being fired near 519 North Manhattan Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound believed to be non-life threatening. Witnesses have described the suspect as a black man wearing dark clothing.

Police said the incident is being investigated as an attempted murder.

The name of the victim is not being released by police at this time.

RCPD is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 or the Riley County Department at 785-537-2112.