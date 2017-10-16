Proposed Shawnee County land use plan sent back to drawing board

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to send back a proposed comprehensive land use plan affecting 40,000 people in rural Shawnee County.

“It was anti-growth, anti-business and anti-private property rights for our citizens,” said Shawnee County Commission Chair Bob Archer.

The proposed plan was drafted by a group in Omaha, Neb. and cost Shawnee County taxpayers just over $114,000.

However, implementing the plan could cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands more. That money would primarily be used to set up zoning and subdivision regulations as well as pay for building inspections.

“Everything that we do countywide impacts everybody countywide,” said Archer. “Whether it’s about new jobs, new businesses coming to Topeka, or just our quality of life.”

KSNT talked to local farmers after the Thursday, Oct.12 meeting. Some said without major changes, they don’t like the plan at all.

“I don’t think anybody wants somebody to come and tell them what they can do with their property. I think that’s a big starting point. that has to be removed from this plan,” said local farmer Carol Marple.

County commissioners responded to the public’s outcry with an eight page resolution. The resolution is filled with questions and concerns they said they want the planning commission to address.

“I’m asking for more clarity as far as who’s going to do it, how much is it going to cost and what’s the time-frame that it’s going to be implemented,” Archer said.

The planning commission has 180 days to make changes to the plan. Commissioners said they will grant them more time if needed.

Planning committee now has 180 days to present revised Comprehensive Plan #KSNT — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) October 16, 2017

Bob Archer says he’s disappointed no one from the planning committee showed up to commission this morning #KSNT — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) October 16, 2017

Buhler mentions planning for Comprehensive Plan could take more than 180 days. Cook says he’d approve request for more time #KSNT — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) October 16, 2017