Upset by anthem protests, VFW post stops showing NFL games

By Published:
Members of the San Francisco 49ers kneel during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Indianapolis. Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis Veterans of Foreign Wars post has stopped showing NFL games because members feel players are disrespecting the flag.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Post 2866 in St. Charles made the decision during a meeting last week. Post commander Paul Schmidt said in a news release that NFL games won’t be shown anymore in the post’s Club Room until the league and its players “show proper respect to our flag.”

NFL owners will meet next week to consider changes to a game manual that says players “should” stand during the national anthem, a guideline the league has left to the discretion of players. The kneeling protests started last year as a statement against the killings of unarmed black men and boys at the hands of police.

